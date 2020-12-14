Delhi today identified 1,984 positive cases of Covid-19 after conducting 72,335 tests across the national capital, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.

The city’s coronavirus caseload mounted to 6,07,454, the health bulletin said.

The infectious, deadly virus claimed 33 fresh lives in the national capital, which raised its Covid toll to 10,014. The death rate was 2.32 per cent, calculated on the basis of the last 10 days’ data.

The number of recovered Covid patients over the last 24 hours was 2,539, which took Delhi’s cumulative tally of such recoveries to 5,80,655, the bulletin stated. The city’s Covid recovery rate rose to 95.58 per cent.

In all, there were 16,785 active cases of Covid-19 and those patients under home isolation numbered 9,964. Delhi now had 6,388 containment zones, the bulletin added.

As many as 14,361 hospital beds were vacant out of the 18,807 beds meant for Covid-19 patients in the city.

Delhi had yesterday recorded 1,935 fresh coronavirus infections, with the positivity rate dipping to 2.64 per cent.

The national capital’s Covid positivity rate had reportedly dropped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively from 3 December to 7 December.

On 8 December, its positivity rate had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on 9 December and 2.46 per cent on 10 December. It had risen to 3.33 per cent on 11 December.

Yesterday’s Covid cases were detected out of 73,413 tests, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests. The city had then logged 47 Covid fatalities. The Covid recovery rate was 95.48 pc. Delhi had on 11 December recorded 2,385 positive cases of coronavirus infection, which were detected out of 71,679 tests. The infectious, deadly virus had then claimed 60 more lives in the national capital. The Covid recovery rate was 95.25 per cent.