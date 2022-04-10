Delhi records 141 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 141 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday out of 10939 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1866243.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26157, it said.

In all, there are 608 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.