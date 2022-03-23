Delhi records 132 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 132 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of 32,880 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 18,64,135.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,148, it said.

In all, there are 490 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 104 while the positivity rate was 0.37 per cent. There was one such death yesterday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Monday were 108 while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent. There was zero such death on Monday.

A total of 97 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday while the positivity rate was 0.41 per cent. There was one such death on Sunday.