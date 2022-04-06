Delhi records 126 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 126 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of 11241 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1865620.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.12 percent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26155, it said.

In all, there are 493 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.