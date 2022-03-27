Delhi records 120 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 120 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Saturday out of 27182 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1864478.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26150, it said.

In all, there are 464 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Friday were 112 while the positivity rate was 0.41 per cent. There was one death reported due to coronavirus on Friday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Thursday were 111 while the positivity rate was 0.38 per cent. There was one death reported due to coronavirus on Thursday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Wednesday were 132 while the positivity rate was 0.40 per cent. There were no deaths on Wednesday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Tuesday were 104 while the positivity rate was 0.37 per cent. There was one death on Tuesday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Monday were 108 while the positivity rate was 0.49 per cent. No death was reported on Monday.