Delhi records 108 Covid cases, zero fatalities

Delhi recorded 108 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths while he positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent, according to the data shared by the city health department on Monday.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 18,63,899. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,147.

While a total of 22079 tests have been conducted, 98 people have recovered, as per the health bulletin shared by the Delhi government.

On Sunday, the capital had recorded 91 Covid cases.

As per the data, 5257 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 2574 beneficiaries have received first dose of vaccine and 2301 have got their second dose.

Besides, 382 people have got their precaution dose in the last 24 hours.

713 beneficiaries of age group 15-17 have also been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

On Friday also, the city had reported no death due to Covid-19.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.