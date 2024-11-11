Delhi ready for change, people will reject AAP, BJP: Yadav

On the fourth day of ‘Nyay Yatra’, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav today claimed that the national capital is heading for a change and people will reject both Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party to bring back the grand old party to power in the city in the upcoming assembly elections, raising the slogan Dilli Ki Lalkar—Chahiye Congress Sarkar’ (This time the city needs a Congress government).

The Yatra on Monday travelled through the areas of Haiderpur Village, Shalimar Bagh and concluded at Gujranwala Town in Model Town area of North Delhi and covered the assembly segments of Badli, Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town.

He also stopped at few places enroute the yatra to talk to cobblers and street vendors, to get first hand feedback about their difficulties, claiming that AAP and BJP only fed them with false, hollow promises without doing anything for the welfare of the poor and the common people.

Yadav said that people now repose faith in the Congress party to provide jobs to the unemployed, control price rise and issue ration cards to the poor among other civic issues of pollution, cleanliness etc.