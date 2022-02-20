Delhi Police’s EOW arrests a person for cheating with Rs 4.50 cr

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has arrested a case of inducing and cheating the complainant company on the basis of forged bank guarantees to deliver vegetable oils worth Rs. 4.50 crores approx to the accused person. The accused person Ramesh Utlapally was arrested from Hyderabad by a team of SI Gaurav, ASI Jaipal, and Ct. Adesh

The case was registered on the complaint of Ramneesh Kumar Aggarwal, Authorised Representative of M/s South India Krishna Oil & Fats Pvt. Ltd. where the complainant alleged that the accused’s company, i.e., M/s Sri Anjaneya Siri Lucky Agencies along with their directors approached the complainant company to buy vegetable oils.

During the course of the investigation, the facts revealed that the accused Ramesh Utlapally, Managing Partner of the accused company M/s. Sri Anjaneya Siri Lucky Agencies furnished two forged bank guarantees of Allahabad Bank and bought the vegetable oils from the complainant company.

The complainant company supplied vegetable oil worth Rs. 5,66,24,321/. During the investigation, all relevant documents were collected and concerned persons examined. Sufficient evidence came on record against the accused persons.