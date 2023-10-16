Delhi Police seize 1,300 kg of banned firecrackers, three held

The Delhi Police have seized 1,300 kg of banned firecrackers ahead of the upcoming festivities.

Three persons, who were allegedly involved in supplying the banned firecrackers, have been arrested and a case was filed against them under the Explosives Act, the police said here on Monday.

The three accused have been identified as Yogender, Akash Vashishith, and Kishan Lal, who procured the stock of the banned crackers from Haryana’s Farukhnagar.

Every year around this time of the festive season, the police keep a strict vigil on the banned firecracker supply. The trio was arrested from Kotla Mubarakpur where they sell the banned material.

It is at their instance, the 1,300 kg banned crackers were seized by the police.

During questioning, they revealed that they were eyeing big profits in the festive season by selling banned fireworks whose demand goes up during the season.

Notably, the city witnesses bad air quality during the onset of winter, with multiple factors coming into play. At this time of the year, banned firecrackers also add to the already worsening pollution.