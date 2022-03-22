Delhi Police registers sharp drop in PCR calls of quarrel during Holi

The Delhi Police today informed that there has been a significant drop in the number of PCR calls of quarrel cases during Holi celebrations.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Police, in total 11,614 calls were received on 17 and 18 March, of which 4928 were found to be related with quarrel.

While in the corresponding year 2021, a total 14,371 calls were received on 28 & 29 March 2021 of Holi, of which 7,331 calls were related to quarrel.

“The comparative analysis of data indicates fall of 19.2% in total calls, while a huge decline of 32.8% was witnessed in quarrel related PCR calls this year,” said the Delhi Police adding that it reflects that the percentage of calls of quarrel vis-a-vis total calls received has shown a downtrend.

Quarrel calls constituted 51% of total calls in 2021, while this ratio is 42% in the current year.

The Delhi Police further added that in order to ensure that the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat passed off peacefully, it had made elaborate security arrangements, inter-alia, optimal visibility of force, intensive patrolling, integrated picket checking, presence of adequate number of traffic personnel to check violations/drunken driving, additional deployment of force in sensitive pockets, holding Aman Committee Meetings and awareness campaigns through social/print media etc.