Delhi Police nabs 2 cyber fraudsters posing as TMT iron rod dealers

Two suspected cyber fraudsters have been arrested for duping over 100 people on the pretext of selling them TMT iron bars at cheaper rates through advertisements on social media, police said on Friday.

The two have been identified as Deepak Kumar (28) and Jitendra Kumar (32), both hailing from Bihar, they said.

The crime came to light after police got a complaint on September 29 from a wholesaler dealing in iron rods and TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) bars, who came across an online advertisement as he looked for wholesale iron rod suppliers on Google.

The dealer contacted the number given in the advertisement and made a deal for 25 tons of iron rods at Rs 13,33,300, police said.

“Despite depositing Rs 6,70,300 in two different bank accounts, the iron rods were never supplied, and the alleged scamsters ceased communication, revealing the fraud,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The police team quickly acted on the complaint and froze the bank account where the amount was transferred, and later traced the accused to Bihar’s Nalanda.

“During questioning, the accused admitted that they duped over a 100 people during the past one year,” a police official said, adding that they used to splurge on expensive cars, motorbikes and other luxuries.