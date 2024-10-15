Delhi Police inspector, sub-inspector caught taking bribe in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an inspector and a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

The duo were demanding the bribe for not pursuing the complainant registered with the Burari police station, the probe agency said.

In this regard, a case was registered by the federal probe agency on Monday against the two on the complaint that the accused inspector initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from the complainant and later settled for Rs 1 crore, through the Sub-Inspector, for not implicating the complainant in a case.

According to the CBI, following negotiations, the accused conceded to accept a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant as a part payment of the total money.

The CBI later laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed while accepting part of the bribe from the complainant, while the inspector was apprehended later. Further probe is underway in the matter.