Delhi Police gears to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations

With Delhi all set to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, the Delhi Police is gearing up to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations in the national capital with deployment of its personnel at the places expected to witness high foot fall.

Speaking to the media on the preparations of the police force for the day on Thursday, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic SS Yadav said Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane and Hauz Khas among several other places were chosen for the deployment of police personnel to ward off any untoward incident.

These are the locations where people are likely to gather in large numbers to celebrate New Year eve on December 31. Yadav said traffic movement at the Connaught Place area would be controlled from 8 pm onwards on the day.

The police have made one thing very clear that traffic violation, drink-driving, stunt biking, etc. would invite stringent action as per the law. Special checking will be put in place against traffic violations, especially over-speeding, stunt biking, reckless, zigzag and dangerous driving, the police said.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic points to keep a watch on the offenders. A special drive against traffic violation is in place. On the New Year-eve, police personnel will deployed at intersections equipped with alcometers to check drink-driving.

With high footfall expected at the India Gate, traffic movement will be restricted around the area. The Delhi Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for traffic regulation, both vehicular and pedestrian, around the India Gate.

In case of heavy pedestrian rush, vehicles may be diverted, to avoid C-Hexagon at India Gate, from the following points.

Q-POINT, roundabouts at MLNP, Subehri Masjid and Janpath, Kartavya Path to Rafi Marg, roundabout at Windsor Place, Rajindra Prasad road to Janpath, KG Marg to Feroz Shah road, Mandi House roud about, W- Point and Mathura Road- Purana Quila, Mathura road- Purana Quila Road, Mathura road to Sher Shah road and SMB- Zakir Hussain road.

In South Delhi, the police advised the motorists to avoid Press Enclave Road Saket while going towards Ring Road, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Bhisham Pitamah Marg towards New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road towards Ring Road and AIIMS.

In view of heavy traffic because of New Year celebrations at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, the police advised the commuters to avoid Nelson Mandela Road while moving towards Gurugram and take Olof Palme Marg and Rao Tula Ram Marg route instead.

The police have also asked the commuters to avoid Ring Road between Moti Bagh to Safdarjung Hospital and use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg for those going towards IGI Airport.

Due to celebrations at Aerocity, the traffic movement may be slow as there will be intensive checking at the entrance of the complex. The commuters who are planning to go to Airport are, therefore, advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand, the police advised.

Commuters are advised to avoid the Club Road-Punjabi Bagh routes in West Delhi where all commercial vehicles, including DTC buses coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri) will be restricted to take left turn on Club Road from 4 pm onwards on December 31 till 4 am on January 1.

Traffic will be diverted to Punjabi Bagh before turning left on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri, the police added.

Motorists coming from East Delhi and moving towards West Delhi are asked to take Ring Road, from Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout at RML, Park Street and then Shankar Road.

Visitor to the India Gate area have been advised to use public transport as there would be shortage of parking space at the India Gate and in view of a large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the general public is advised to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, the police said.

Those who have to go to the New Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi can travel via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. They can also take Kali Bari Marg from GPO roundabout before Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road roundabout-Jhandewalan-DeshBandhu Gupta Road.

Entry to the NDLS from Connaught Place via Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited, the police said, adding that motorists can take second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side and can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema and then reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

As for access to the Old Delhi railway station, the police said the traffic in the area won’t be affected.