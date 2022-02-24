Delhi Police engage in preparing to deal all challenges to emerge in next ten years: CP

Delhi will soon be equipped with 10,000 CCTV Cameras will be added under Safe City Project to make the city safe, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today.

While addressing an annual press conference, Asthana said, “10,000 CCTV cameras will be added in addition to the existing network of more than 15,000 CCTVs in a phased manner.”

“The city police is engaged in preparing itself to deal with all kinds of challenges to emerge in the next ten years and to materialise the same, Delhi Police has prepared the action plans 2022, 2024, and 2030 in this regard,” said Asthana adding that Home Minister Amit Shah had asked to prepare a roadmap to fill up the gaps if any in the next five years in areas including investigation, challenges posed by terrorism and cyber crimes, and where this force stands when it will celebrate its centenary year.

Besides, the city police is working with full pledge to provide a safe and secure environment to the citizens.

Talking about the same, the Police Chief said, with the merger of Police Stations with PCR service, the response time in attending the distress calls has reduced.

“The response time has come down to 4.3 minutes from the earlier time of 7.5 minutes,” he added.

Counting on the achievements of the department, Asthana said, people can now do online registration of e-FIR for house theft and burglary too. “Innovative technologies are being used to improve service delivery as well as expeditious disposal of cases related to crimes,” he said.

Besides, Asthana said as part of Community Policing initiatives across the city, at present 17 Community Policing initiatives are operational.

“Delhi Police has deployed 5983 police personnel and 790 vehicles from PCR Unit to Police Stations for better performance and redressal to distress calls,” said the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Apart from these, with an increase in cybercrime, Delhi Police has conducted a massive crackdown on it with Operation Cyber Prahaar.

Lauding about the department’s achievements, the CP Delhi regarding arrests made in drug cartels informed 857 persons arrested in 566 cases & recovered Heroin 649 kg., Charas 81 kg., Opium 34 kg. & Ganja 9,154 kg.

Asthana also said that Rohini Court Bomb Blast Case was solved in eight days wherein Special Cell teams scanned thousands of hours of CCTV footage, examined dozens of witnesses, verified over 1,000 vehicles, and patiently worked day and night to piece together the chain of events leading to the blast which had caused widespread concern.

To strengthen the policing 5,076 Constables will join training on 1 st March 2022 and1,321 personnel underwent basic training courses, added Asthana.