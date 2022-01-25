Delhi Police CP read out Voters’ pledge on National Voters Day

As the nation celebrates National Voters’ Day today, Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi read out Voters’ Pledge through video-conferencing, today.

Besides him, all the officers and staff posted at Police Head Quarters (PHQ) repeated the pledge after CP, Delhi from their offices.

The Election Commission of India has declared 25 January as National Voters Day (NVD) to spread awareness of its commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters in the Election process.

The ECI is celebrating 12th National Voters’ Day (NVD) today on the theme ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.’

The theme for this year envisages focusing on ECI’s commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle-free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters.

National Voters’ Day is celebrated on 25 January every year to encourage more young voters to take part in the country’s polling process.

The day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of voting in a democracy and it also educates people about their voting right

The main objective of the day is to educate and encourage young voters to vote during elections.

The Election Commission of India was founded on 25 January 1950. During the rallies in the government campus in 2011, a union cabinet meeting chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accepted the Law Ministry’s proposal to enact 25 Jan as National Voters’ Day.