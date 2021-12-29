Delhi Police checks preparedness amid Covid surge

Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Delhi Police, in a meeting, today discussed and checked about overall preparedness in the city.

Ms. Shalini Singh, Spl. CP, Welfare held a meeting with all Districts & Units heads and other stakeholders through videoconferencing, today and at the outset, the Spl. CP emphasized strict adherence to the revised SOPs issued recently by the Commissioner of Police on Health Welfare of police personnel.

The revised SOP is more elaborate and covers the complete well-being of the personnel suffering from any disease, and admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

DCPs and unit heads have been designated Nodal Health Officers. Some of the directions given are as follows:-

“Nodal Health Officers will ensure that an officer of the rank of Inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalized personnel or their kin, on a regular basis till she/he gets fit. In the case of out-station case, video conferencing with the ailing or their family members be ensured with regular feedback on the health of the ailing personnel,” she said.

Besides, all the 8 Wellness Centers & 2 Covid Care Centers in Rohini & Shahdara be activated for any medical emergency. Distt. Heads to liaise with DCs to turn them into vaccination centers.

District/Unit heads should take stock of oxygen cylinders, Concentrators, sanitizers, masks, preventive medicine etc, and keep all equipment in the ready position. They should also liaise with doctors for counseling the personnel in the prevention and cure of infection.

“To update the data of staff for administration of Booster vaccines. To motivate the family members of police personnel to get vaccinated and those falling in age-group of 15-18 yrs be urged to register on Cowin App,” she said.

Estate Officers of police colonies have been asked to set-up Helpdesks to facilitate downloading of the app and registration process.

To follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour in letter and spirit. “Necessary precautions like wearing masks, maintaining distance & regular sanitization be repeatedly reiterated during morning and evening briefings. Office premises and vehicles should be sanitized regularly.,” directed Singh.

Apart from these, immunity Booster Kits & Covid Protection Kits be arranged for ready distribution as and when required. Liaison Officers to get in touch with local hospitals and reserve beds for our personnel, in case the need arises. Quarantine rooms are also arranged for those staying outside Delhi.