Delhi Police arrests three people for duping people on pretext of sending abroad

The Delhi Police has arrested two passengers and one agent for duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores of Mexico. The police have registered a case at IGI airport police station.

With the arrest of two passengers and one agent, the IGI Airport police have busted an immigration racket.

On the intervening night of 18-19 February, the two passengers of Haryana arrived from Turkey via Kuwait to IGI Airport by flight number KU-381.

They were handed over to the complainant by concerned airline staff for deportee clearance. On scrutiny of their travel documents, it was found that both passengers departed to Mexico via Kuwait and Turkey.

When they reached Turkey they were denied onward journey for Mexico by concerned airlines and deported back to India as deportees.

Concerned airlines staff (Kuwait Airlines) has given a deportee paper by citing reason as “Fake Visa” and submitted supporting documents. Based on the complaint case, an FIR was registered.

After the FIR, the team minutely scrutinized the modus operandi of alleged agents and during investigation, the passengers were arrested.

During interrogation they disclosed that they wanted to go to the USA via Mexico to work & earn money. They came in contact with one agent namely Amit Khenchi who assured them to arrange a Mexico Tourist Visa against a payment of Rupees 25 lakh.