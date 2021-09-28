Delhi Police arrests Taekwondo national champion involved in over 30 cases

Delhi Police has arrested a two-time national gold medalist in Taekwondo who was allegedly involved in more than 30 criminal cases. The accused, identified as Suraj, was arrested from Moti Nagar.

Suraj alias Fighter, who was also former Indian Idol participant, has more than 30 criminal cases registered against him, including cases of robbery and snatching, at various police stations, police said.

The accused was roaming on a two-wheeler near Moti Nagar police station area. A patrol team found his movement suspicious. He was intercepted and his scooty was checked.

Police patrol team found him in possession of valuables that were stolen from Kirti Nagar locality. During questioning, the accused told the police that he, along with his two associates, had executed a robbery of 2.5 kg gold within Sabzi Mandi police station limits.

Suraj, during questioning, revealed his involvement in more than 100 incidents of snatching in different parts of Delhi. A pistol, live cartridges, 55 mobile phones, three motorcycles, and two two-wheelers have been recovered from him, police said. Suraj, 28, a resident of Gupta Enclave in Uttam Nagar was also good in studies, police revealed. He graduated from Aurobindo College, a constituent college of the University of Delhi.

DCP West Urvija Goel said “the committed robbery with his two associates by using country-made pistol and knife on a motorcycle. He also confessed to commit over 100 snatching in different parts of Delhi specially in West, Outer, Central, North Districts.”