Delhi Police arrests one proclaimed offender from Palam village

The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender from Palam area today. Anand, who was proclaimed offender by 14 years, was sitting under Palam flyover was waiting for his friend to commit crime.

In a joint operation today by the police, at about 10.00 AM, during patrolling under Palam Flyover Parshuram Chowk, one secret informer of SI Devender Singh met him and told that one person namely Anand will commit crime.

Above information was conveyed to SHO Palam Village and on guidance of SHO, the team was able to apprehend Anand successfully.

During interrogation, it was found that the criminal’s name was Anand Chhetri who was declared Proclaimed offender in FIR.

After interrogation, the above accused Anand Chhetri was arrested.