Delhi Police arrests employee who orchestrated fake robbery, 20 lakh recovered

The Delhi Police have arrested a person who orchestrated a fake robbery to steal Rs 20 lakhs from his employer. The amount has been recovered from his possession.

According to the police, after sustained interrogation, the accused Pawan Kumar confessed the conspiracy to steal the cash amount of his employer. Accordingly, he was arrested and at his instance, the cash Rs 20 lakh was recovered from his rented house in Rohini, Delhi.

The police said the 24-year-old accused is a permanent resident of District Saheb Ganj, Jharkhand. Pawan Kumar was fascinated with the rich lifestyle and had two girlfriends, one in Delhi and another at his native place.

Elaborating further, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a complaint was received on March 17 from Sushil Aggarwal stating that he had sent his family driver Pawan Kumar to drop an amount of Rs 20 lakh at his nephew’s office in Netaji Subhash Place.

As per Pawan’s version, on the way, near Hindu Rao Hospital, the said money was robbed from the car while he was changing the BMW’s flat tyre.

Accordingly, based on the complainant’s statement, the police registered an FIR under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk/ servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

The DCP said that during the examination Pawan changed the sequence of events while narrating the incident.

“He even showed some struggling marks on his left forearm and neck. On examination the same was found to be self-inflicted by the shape, size, depth and angle of infliction,” Kalsi said.

The police then recreated the whole crime scene and interrogated the suspect at length. “After sustained interrogation, Pawan confessed the conspiracy to steal the money of his employer. Accordingly, he was arrested in the case,” the senior official said.

The DCP further informed that the accused even used to drive around with his girlfriend in his employer’s car. “He needed more money to fulfil his needs and subsequently committed the crime,” the official said. The stolen amount of Rs 20 lakh has been recovered at the instance of the accused.

(With inputs from IANS)