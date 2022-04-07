Delhi police arrests 3 ATM robbers

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have busted a Mewati gang and arrested three of its members who were wanted in a number of ATM robbery cases.

In the last such case, the gang had dumped the ATM in a well in Haryana’s Mewat after clearing out the contents, said the police.

The accused were identified as Imran alias Imma, Salman and Shakeel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Special Cell, Jasmit Singh said that the kingpin of the gang Imran was also wanted in murder, extortion, robbery and other cases.

“Members of this gang have been found indulging in uprooting, breaking of ATMs and taking away cash from there, and commission of other heinous crimes in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states,” said Singh.

The police have recovered a Creta car from their possession, which was purchased for Rs 8 lakh from the robbed money.

The official said that a team of Inspector Ishwar Singh and Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh had been working to nab them.

In March, the gang committed a robbery in the Badarpur area where an ATM of the SBI bank containing Rs 34 lakh was found removed. The CCTV footage of the surrounding areas was examined and a Bolero car was seen passing near the ATM booth and adjoining roads.

Police learnt that a Mewat-based gang was behind the incident.

“We got a tip off that two active members of the gang behind the crime, Imran and Salman, will be coming to the Lado Sarai area in a Creta car on April 6, and accordingly a trap was laid. The police intercepted their vehicle at 8 p.m. Seeing the cops, Imran opened fire but both were overpowered,” said the official.

Their aide Shakeel, who had been waiting for them, was also arrested from the spot.

The accused told the police that after removing the ATM, they took it to Mewat and dumped it in a well after taking out the cash.