Delhi Police arrested two burglars for uprooting ATM machine in South East’s Lajpat Nagar-IV area, police said.

The accused, identified as Rohit Chauhan (27) is a resident of UP’s Kasganj and Pawan Kumar(25), a resident of Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, police said on Friday.

The police has seized one screwdriver and one small Iron rod, used in the commission of offence, from their possession, police said.

According to police, on 6 October branch manager of Axis Bank, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV Sachin Mehndiratta lodged a complaint that two persons had tried to break the ATM of Axis Bank in the intervening night of 5 and 6 October. Subsequently, an FIR under section of IPC 380/511/34 IPC was registered with PS Amar Colony and police started an investigation.

During investigation, the police team recognize both the offenders in the CCTV footage. Soon after, the team members showed photographs of accused persons to their secret informers. Through secret tips, the team came to know that the persons who tried to root up the ATM last night were still roaming near ring road, said DCP South East Esha Pandey.

“Acting on to the secret tip received, the team planned to raid at the said location and successfully apprehended both the accused persons with the help of photographs,” DCP said.

“During sustained interrogation, both the accused persons disclosed they are addicted to alcohol and drugs. They used to work in a private company on temporary basis but could not earn enough to meet their requirements. So to earn quick money, they tried to root up the ATM in order to quench their desire for alcohol and drugs. No previous involvement has been found against both accused,” DCP South East Esha Pandey added.