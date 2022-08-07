Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: NIA arrests one accused in ISIS module case

Delhi: NIA arrests one accused in ISIS module case

“The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested,” the source said.

IANS | New Delhi | August 7, 2022 8:10 am

NIA, Salem Erode

Photo: IANS

Ahead of Independence Day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations in Delhi and arrested one accused who was allegedly involved in the activities of ISIS module case.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25 under sections 153A, & 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

“The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested,” the source said.

Further detail awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Media bodies protest NIA's 'ill-treatment' of leading Manipur journalist
DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security arrangements in J&K ahead of I-Day
Bengal house where Bhagat Singh hid after Saunders killing in a shambles