Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ from Sept 4-13

The Delhi Metro will be selling its ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ from select Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of ten days starting Monday to facilitate the G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi in view of the coming G20 Summit.

There will be a total 36 metro stations with dedicated Tourist Smart Card counters for the period from September 4-13, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

These 36 metro stations are Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Dilli haat – INA, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Mandi House, Janpath, Khan Market, JLN Stadium, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Barakhamba Road, Ramakrishana Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Chhatarpur, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham, Terminal 1 IGI Airport and Karol Bagh

The ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ can be purchased from these dedicated counters at the stations which will be available in two categories – One-Day Validity and Three-Day Validity cards, offering unlimited rides in the Metro network.

The One-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200 whereas, three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day.

There are no penalties or surcharge levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like Entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc.

Delhi Metro, India’s largest Metro network, ranked amongst one of the largest Metro systems in the world is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city like Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, to name a few.

Tourists can seamlessly reach these tourist places by travelling on various corridors of the Delhi Metro by using these cards. Tourists can also download the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ app for more details on the network to plan their journeys. The App also includes a dedicated section on the home page by the name of ‘Tour Guide’ where they can find the list of all stations and tourist places nearby.

Tourist Smart Cards are also available at all Metro stations (Except Airport Express Line) across the network.

“Anyone desirous of exploring the city can avail these cards from the stations any time during the day,” the DMRC spokesperson added.