Delhi Metro opens parking lot at Palam Metro station

For the convenience its commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday opened a parking facility at Palam Metro station on Magenta Line (Line-8 i.e. Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden).

This parking lot (near Gate No.1) can accommodate around 40 cars and 450 two-wheelers (including bicycles). It will be of great help to residents of the adjoining areas such as Palam Village, Manglapuri, Raj Nagar, Sadh Nagar, etc. who use the Metro station for their daily commute.

The Palam Metro station was opened to public in May 2018 but due to space constraints, a parking facility could not be made available. Realising the need to provide relief to the commuters who could not park their vehicles at this station, the DMRC identified and developed a portion of the station adjacent to Gate No.1 as parking lot.

At present, 180 Metro stations across the DMRC network boasts of parking facilities.