Delhi Metro adds two new exhibits in the Metro museum

The Delhi Metro has added two new attractive exhibits – an original pantograph used by trains to draw power and models of Metro trains operational across the country in the Metro Museum recently.

A pantograph is an equipment that is mounted on the roof of the train and is used to draw power from the overhead electrification (OHE) wires. One such pantograph currently out of use has been refurbished and put for display at the museum. An information board along with photographs of pantographs used in Metro trains have also been displayed.

“In addition to the displays mentioned above, another exhibit displaying the prestigious Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE) Award received by DMRC has also been added,” said DMRC in a press statement.

Metro systems are now operational in all major cities of the country. To display the growth of Metro networks in the country, models of eight different Metro trains including those used by the Delhi Metro have been also displayed at the museum.

“This exhibit will give an idea to the visitors about how the Metro networks have grown rapidly in India over the last few years,” said Delhi Metro spokesperson.

An extensive redevelopment and maintenance exercise has also been taken up to utilise this time when visitors to the museum are less in number. In a major exercise, the outer façade of the older panels have been refurbished with new designs to make the overall look of the museum more attractive.

A specialised agency has been roped in to ensure maintenance of the giant digital screen as well as other models of Metro trains, stations and the cutter-head of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

The Delhi Metro Museum was started in 2009 at the Patel Chowk Metro Station. Today, it has about 50 different panels, models, exhibits, photo galleries, etc. chronicling the illustrious journey of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“During the pre-covid era, the museum used to attract more than 10,000 school & college students annually apart from VIP Dignitaries as well as general visitors. Under the ‘Museum for Children’ initiative of the museum, various activities such as workshops, drawing & painting competitions, puppet shows, film festivals, etc., were organised for children,” mentioned the press release.