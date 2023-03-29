Delhi Lions Club organises Eye checkup camp at Tagore Garden

The Lions Club of Delhi, Indraprastha district unit, organised a free eye-checkup camp on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at A-Block Gurudwara, Tagore Garden with the help of a specialist team of doctors from Moji Ram Lions Eye Hospital.

District Governor Lion S P Goyal was the chief guest at the event. Past District Governor Lion Deepak Talwar, District Protocol Officer Lion Vishal Vadehra, Region Chairperson Lion A K Kapur, President Lion R S Sahni, Secretary Lion Naveen Trehan, Treasurer Lion Naresh Kumar, Senior Lion G D Sachdeva, and many club directors and Lion Members were also present on the occasion.

The eye checkup camp witnessed more than 225 people being examined and 114 people getting spectacles for free while 12 persons undergoing cataract surgery by Moji Ram Lions Eye Hospital.