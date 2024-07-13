Delhi LG sanctions appointment of 165 JSAs

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has sanctioned recruitment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants (JSA) on contract basis to meet immediate needs, pending finalisation of Recruitment Rules (RRs), in a bid to strengthening of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Delhi.

These JSAs would be deployed at the crime scene, the LG Office said on Saturday.

Directing FSL to finalise RRs for various vacant posts at the earliest, the LG on Friday directed FSL to maintain total transparency in the recruitment process, so that there is no scope for any complaint even in the future, it said.

The LG also asked the FSL to come out with details of recruitment that has to be done and fix a deadline for purchasing and installing required equipment.

The role of FSL in the new regiment with the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in place has become all the more crucial with scientific probe and analysis of evidence becoming critical.

To this effect, while Saxena successfully supervised the construction of new Modern Building Blocks at the FSL, Rohini, that he inaugurated in December, 2023, he has also driven acquisition of latest tools and the block chain technology, that was integrated into FSL in August, 2023, the LG Office said.

The role of qualified professionals and human resource has also become much more important for which the LG has approved creation of 421 new posts in FSL. These will be in addition to the existing 346 posts, which includes officials in various verticals of FSL, it said.

“The newly sanctioned 165 posts of JSAs has been on account of the fact that FSL’s are going to face immense workload after the notification of the three laws and their implementation w.e.f. 1st July and there was an urgent need to recruit these JSAs,” the LG Office added.