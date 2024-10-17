Delhi LG reviews progress of UER-II project

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday reviewed the progress of Urban Extension Road (UER)-II project and directed the concerned officials that the remaining portion of the project should be completed at the earliest.

The DDA’s ambitious UER-II project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore provided is set to fully become operational by December this year.

Of the 75.71 km of the total length, 54.21 kms falls in Delhi, 21.50 kms falls in Haryana.

The NHAI is implementing the project and the Haryana government, UP government and Government National Capital Territory of Delhi are other stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting with the Chief Secretary and top officers of DDA, NHAI, MCD, PWD, I&FC Department and Delhi Cantonment Board on Wednesday, the LG stressed upon the need for seamless coordination since there were multiple departments / agencies.

He directed that the remaining portion of the project should be completed at the earliest.

During the meeting, Saxena discussed the existing bottlenecks and the way ahead.

When informed of the ongoing works of construction of overhead road over the Mangeshpur drain, the LG instructed that no pillar supporting the road should be constructed in the right of way of the drain.

Drawing from his recent experience with drains in Delhi, especially the Barapulla and Kushak Nallahs, which he had recently visited and got cleaned, Saxena said construction of pillars in these drains had substantially blocked their flow, in the process causing over flooding during heavy rains.

He accordingly instructed that any future exercise in the city, this factor should be taken into consideration.

The UER-II was conceptualised by the DDA as the third Ring Road for Delhi, which later took a larger shape with five packages.

Of the five packages, packages 1, 2 and 3 are in Delhi while the other two are in Haryana. Once fully completed, apart from easing traffic on the existing inner and outer Ring Roads in the city, the UER will dramatically improve commuting in outer, west and south-west Delhi, apart from providing direct access between Sonepat and Gurugram in Haryana.