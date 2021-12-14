Delhi-Kathmandu bus service resumes

The Delhi government will resume the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service with effect from tomorrow (15 December) from the Ambedkar Stadium terminal at Delhi Gate, according to a statement issued by DTC Deputy Chief General Manager (PR) RS Minhas.

The bus service, connecting the capital cities of India and Nepal, was launched in November 2014 but was suspended on 23 March, 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in much inconvenience to those requiring facilities to travel between the two countries.

Officials said the latest Covid-19 guidelines, issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would have to be followed under all conditions.

It will also be “mandatory” for all the passengers to carry a vaccination certificate for both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of the start of the journey.

The bus service connecting Delhi and Kathmandu will be operated on the previous pattern.

Covering a distance of 1,167 km between Delhi and Kathmandu, the bus will have stoppages at Firozabad and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mugling in Nepal.

Earlier, the fare for the journey was over Rs 2,300, but it has now been increased to around Rs 2,800.

The bus will leave Delhi for Kathmandu at 10 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The return bus from Kathmandu to Delhi will be leaving on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

The bus will stop at Sonauli (India-Nepal border) for customs clearance. Passengers travelling between Delhi and Kathmandu are not allowed to disembark or embark en route except at the scheduled stoppages.

Anyone requiring more information can go to the DTC website “www.dtc.nic.in” or contact the officials concerned by dialling phone numbers 23318180 and 23712228.