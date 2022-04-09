Delhi: Italian Embassy’s counsellor robbed, 2 held

Two people were arrested for robbing a 54-year-old woman, working as a counsellor in the Italian Embassy, in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Narender alias Kakey (26) and Ashish Barwa (28), both residents of Ashram, New Delhi.

According to the official, the incident occurred on March 30 at around 7 p.m. in Soochna Bhawan, Barapulla, when the counsellor returned home from her office in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

“When the complainant was in an autorickshaw and reached near Soochna Bhawan, Barapulla, she noticed three-four boys standing there and one of the boys came near the autorickshaw and snatched her handbag containing one mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN card, service ID card, 2 debit cards, one pair golden ear-ring and one gold ring,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Even though the robbery occurred in Delhi, the victim woman dialled 112 when she arrived in Noida after the robbery.

As a result of her allegation, a FIR was filed at Lodhi Colony police station under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (Acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and an inquiry was launched.

Both of the suspects were recognised during the investigation, but it was later discovered that they had already been arrested on March 31 by the employees of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in a separate case involving the Arms Act.

The arrested accused have disclosed that they committed robbery with the said counsellor of the Italian Embassy. The robbed mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered from their possession. One of the accused Narender alias Kakey was previously found involved in four cases, the official added.