Delhi inhales ‘poor’ quality of air

Delhiites experienced a warm morning as temperatures peaked at 32.8 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 13.5 deg C. The sky remained clear throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality declined once again, falling into the ‘poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 209, said the India Meteorological department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the weather patterns are most likely to remain the same over the next three days, with no notable changes in the temperature and no signs of drizzling. There will be mainly clear sky and partly cloudy sky towards evening and night.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be in the range of 31 to 33 deg C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the east direction with a wind speed of less than 14 kmph till evening. It would decrease thereafter becoming less than 06 kmph from the southeast direction during the night.

The IMD also observed that the minimum temperature was around normal, while the maximum temperature was higher than usual at most locations in Delhi-NCR.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Sunday, various areas in Delhi-NCR’s AQI readings are considerably better. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at 4 PM, of Gurugram was recorded at 225, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 272 and 124, respectively.

Ongoing pollution levels can harm residents’ health and well-being, underscoring the importance of staying informed and taking appropriate precautions.