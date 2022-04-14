Delhi Govt’s SoSE to be known as Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: CM

All of Delhi’s Schools of Specialised Excellence will now be called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while paying homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

He stated In future these schools will produce doctors, engineers, scientists, just like Babasaheb dreamt. “Babasaheb envisioned an India where every child gets excellent education so the country can progress; we are fulfilling his vision in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal presided over a function organised at the School of Specialised Excellence, Khichripur, Delhi and unveiled a stone plaque dedicating all the 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Till now these schools were known as Schools of Specialised Excellence, but now they will be called Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.

Kejriwal said, “We always celebrate Babasaheb’s Jayanti with full joy and enthusiasm but today we have gone a notch ahead of all our works. The most spectacular government schools of Delhi are being named after Dr Ambedkar today. There are 30 such schools which will now be called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence’. There can’t be a better way to commemorate his legacy.”

He continued, “Babasaheb gave the highest importance to education in his life. His community faced discrimination and was considered untouchables. His family had barely anything to survive on. The school he went to made him sit separately outside the class. He wasn’t allowed to drink water from the vessel unless a peon poured it towards him from a distance.”

The same man who faced these sufferings, not just went abroad, but got PhDs from London School of Economics and Columbia University, added Kejriwal.

“Despite all the facilities and riches of life that we have been bestowed with today, the ease of the internet, if our children today want to get admission in the London School of Economics it is no easy task. I consider him the greatest sapoot of this soil,” added CM.

The CM continued, “Babasaheb had a dream that every child in this country, whether rich or poor, must receive a good quality of education. He had to endure a lot of troubles in his path to getting a good education. He wanted that no child should have to undergo such hurdles to get educated in an independent India.”

Taking a jibe on BJP, Kejriwal said, “I have seen how opposition’s MPs have been trying to find shortcomings in our schools. One MP could find only a cracked tile in one school. One said there’s a wall without whitewash. I didn’t laugh or criticise them. I ordered the repairs to be made immediately. I welcome such politics. I welcome all these people to our schools to help us make them even better than they are.”