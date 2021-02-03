The Delhi government’s GST revenue collected in the month of January 2021 is Rs 2015.18 crore of which SGST is Rs 922.18 crore, IGST settlement is Rs 562.67 crore and DVAT is Rs 529.72 crore, according to a release issued by the Delhi government today. In the previous month, the SGST collection in Delhi was Rs 876.45 crore, IGST settlement was Rs 412.11 crore and DVAT collection was Rs 445.6 crore.

The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of December up to 31 January 2021 is 6.13 lakhs (80%), the release stated.

“The SGST revenues during January 2021 are the highest for the FY 2020-21 and has touched the 922 crore mark, exceeding the last month’s collection of Rs 876.45 crore, similarly DVAT collection for January 2021 is Rs 529.72 crore, exceeding last month’s collection of Rs 445.6 crore,” the release said.

“Delhi SGST revenues above Rs 800 crore for a stretch of last four months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of economic recovery post pandemic,” it said.

The total tax (GST+VAT) collected by the Delhi trade and tax department is Rs 2015.18 crore in January, highest for FY 2020-21, the Delhi government’s statement said.

“The combined monthly revenue (GST +VAT ) has touched the highest monthly level of this year. This is about 15% increase over the past 3 months (Oct-Dec). This is excluding compensation amount. Positive trend has been seen in both GST and VAT monthly revenues,” the government said.

“Department has taken various initiatives of sending alert sms to the registered taxpayers for filing timely returns, SMS on issuing GSTR3A notices to return defaulters by 25th of every month, meetings with market trading associations, telephonic calls to top taxpayers for filing timely returns. With these inítiatives, there is an improvement in the filing of returns over past 4 months,” the release added.