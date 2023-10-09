Delhi govt’s Business Blasters get entrepreneurship lessons from Amazon

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday said the ‘Business Blasters’ programme aims at making future leaders who can lead the world.

She also underlined the importance of having global exposure as well the knowledge of technical know-how for achieving success in one’s business endeavours.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government’s flagship programme ‘Business Blasters’ focuses on preparing future business leaders who can lead the country as well as the world. For this, it is needed for them to have global exposure. They need to have technical knowledge to make their businesses successful,” the minister said.

Recently, a batch of 28 students from 15 Business Blasters teams from Delhi government schools had a one-to-one mentoring session on branding and marketing hosted by the e-commerce giant Amazon in Bengaluru.

During the one-day session, students received mentoring on different aspects of their business such as marketing, scaling growth, sales, and financial management, a statement by the government said.

“It is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide the best possible opportunities to our Business Blasters teams. We believe that by connecting them with renowned companies and experts, we are equipping these young entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the global business landscape. These are students who will lead companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft in the future,” Atishi noted.

Sharing their experiences from the mentorship session with Amazon India, Divyanshi Chitransh, founder of Craft Cottage, said, “This mentorship session gave me an opportunity to interact with one of the leading marketing teams in India. The mentors helped me and my team members understand the algorithm to scale sales on Amazon and how to brand the product well for the masses. Overall, it was a very fruitful session.”

Another team leader from the Business Blasters team, Yudecor, Krishna Rathore, said, “In the past one-and-a-half years, we have had various mentorship sessions. But this was the first time that we interacted with a marketing team from a multinational company. The mentors guided us on our packaging, branding, and business expansion.”