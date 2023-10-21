Delhi govt to grant Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of two more Covid warriors

The Delhi government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of two more Covid-19 warriors who lost their lives serving the people during the pandemic.

The beneficiaries are the families of Satpal, a Nursing Orderly who served in the Delhi Health Department, and Constable Amit Kumar of the Delhi Police.

Tragically, Satpal and Kumar contracted the virus while performing their Covid-related duties and subsequently lost their lives.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister on Friday declared that Delhi stands as a “beacon of recognition for the sacrifices of Covid warriors” across the nation. So far, an ex-gratia honorarium of Rs 1 crore has been extended to the families of 92 coronavirus warriors, and the government is committed to providing continuous support to their families in the future.

Kejriwal recounted the immense suffering experienced by the people of Delhi during the pandemic, and he recognised the numerous Covid warriors, including doctors, healthcare workers, police officers, sanitation workers, paramedics, and volunteers, who courageously risked their lives to serve the community.

Satpal, who served as a Nursing Orderly at the District Medical Store in Saket, and Kumar, stationed at Bharat Nagar Police Station, made incredible contributions to the fight against Covid-19, he said.