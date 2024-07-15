Delhi govt starts 7-day trial of ‘mohalla bus’ service

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday commenced the trial of ‘mohalla bus’ service, in a bid to enhance last-mile connectivity in the national capital.

The trial currently operates on two routes — Pradhan Enclave Pushta to Majlis Park Metro Station, and Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III Paper Market. It will continue for seven-day.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The introduction of the Mohalla Bus service marks a significant step towards enhancing last-mile connectivity in our city. These buses are designed to navigate areas with limited road width and high congestion, providing a reliable and efficient transportation option for the residents.”

The Minister said the trial will help to gather essential feedback to ensure the service meets the needs of Delhiites.

The Mohalla bus is equipped with six battery packs with a total capacity of 196KW, providing a range of 200+ km with an opportunity charging of 45 minutes. These Mohalla buses have 23 passenger seats and a standing capacity of 13 passengers.

The buses have been coloured green for easy passenger identification. Additionally, 25 percent of the seats (six seats) are pink, reserved exclusively for women passengers.

The Mohalla Bus service aims to deploy 9-meter-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services. The Kejriwal government plans to introduce a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas with limited road width or overcrowding.

The Delhi government is currently operating 100 buses acquired from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enhance last-mile connectivity. The maximum route length of these Mohalla buses is 10 km.

A total of 2,080 buses are being procured by the Delhi government as part of its mission to go electric and provide smooth last-mile connectivity. This includes 1,040 buses by DTC and 1,040 buses by DIMTS. These buses will help in boosting first and last-mile connectivity for the people, particularly in areas where standard 12m buses face operational challenges due to their size and turning radius.

The fare in Mohalla buses will be the same as AC buses of the Delhi government, that is, Rs 10, 15, 20, and 25. Women can avail free rides on these buses through pink passes.

The Kejriwal government has constructed 16 depots across Delhi for the parking and maintenance of Mohalla buses.