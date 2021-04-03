The Delhi government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 236 crore for the development of the Ghazipur wholesale market, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

According to the minister, out of this, Rs 4 crore will be for the development of the fruit and vegetable market, Rs 132.12 crore for the poultry market, and Rs 100 crore for the flower market.

Rai said that the AAP government has been giving special attention to the development and expansion of mandis of Delhi and creating better infrastructure in them.

“In a bid to expand Delhi’s mandis, the budget of all APMCs (Agricultural Produce Market Committees) and DAMB (Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board) was passed,” Rai said after chairing a meeting of the boards of all mandis.

He said that the meeting also discussed outcomes of last year’s budgets as well as plans for the development, expansion and infrastructure of Delhi’s wholesale markets.

The government also sanctioned Rs 70 crore for expanding Tikri Khampur wholesale market.