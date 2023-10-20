Delhi govt raises minimum wages

With a view to provide relief to the labourers and employees in the national capital, who are facing the brunt of inflation, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has issued an order raising the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers of the city.

The benefit of the hiked wages will also be extended to clerical and supervisory employees.

The labour minister directed officials to ensure payment to all workers and employees with the enhanced rate.

Advertisement

According to the new rates of minimum wages hiked by the Delhi government, the monthly wages of skilled workers are increased by Rs 312 from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215.

The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by Rs 286 from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,279. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 260 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494.

Supervisors and clerical employees of Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the Delhi government.

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,279 due to which their monthly salary has increased by Rs 286 .

Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215 an increase of Rs 312. On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and Labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from Rs 22,744 to Rs 23,082 their monthly salary has been increased the maximum by Rs 338.

“The Kejriwal Government has taken substantial initiatives to provide relief to the underprivileged and the working class in Delhi who are grappling with the challenges of inflation,” Anand said.

He said dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganized sector, who normally get only minimum wages, so the Delhi government has announced a new minimum wage by adding dearness allowance.

The Delhi labour minister pointed out that the economic challenges, aggravated by high inflation and other factors have impacted all segments of society. To give them certain relief from such situations, this increase in the minimum wage by the Delhi government will help the labourers.

Anand shared that the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest as compared to any other state in the country. He said the Kejriwal Government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi. The last revision was done in April 2023. This decision of the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories.

He said people working on minimum wages in the unorganized sector should also get the benefit of dearness allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees.