Delhi govt passes Rs 517.94 cr budget for development of mandis

The AAP Government in Delhi has passed a budget worth Rs 517.94 crore for the development of Delhi’s mandis in the city.

A high-level board meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, to discuss the development of the National Capital’s mandis.

The meeting included officials from the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) and APMC.

During the meeting, the board approved a budget of Rs 517.94 crore for the development of mandis in the upcoming financial year of 2023-24.

Divulging more details on the same, Rai said, “The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 517.94 crore for the development of Delhi’s mandis. For the financial year 2023-24, the board has allocated approximately Rs 206.37 crore to APMC, Azadpur; Rs 17.40 crore to Fruit & Vegetables Market, Ghazipur; Rs 16.31 crore to FP & EMC Ghazipur; Rs 8.50 crore to Flower Market; Rs 19.70 crore to APMC Keshopur; Rs 43.02 crore to APMC, Narela; Rs 4.42 crore to APMC, Najafgarh and Rs 202.19 crore to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.”

Rai said along with development of the Tikri Khampur wholesale mandi, the Fruit and Vegetables mandi, and the Poultry Market at Ghazipur, the renovation of the Ghazipur Flower Market will also be done.

He said additionally this year renovation work of the Poultry Market at Ghazipur will be done with a budget of Rs 102.20 crore.

Rai also said, “The Flower Market at Ghazipur will be developed with a budget of Rs 40.50 crore. Along with this, a budget of Rs 20 crore has also been allocated for the renovation of shed number 7 for Azadpur Mandi. The Delhi government is committed to the development, expansion and creation of better infrastructure in mandis.”

He said all the decisions of the board have been taken keeping in mind the well-being of the farmers of Delhi and for the overall betterment of the mandis.