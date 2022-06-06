Delhi govt to open 100 Mohalla Clinics across Delhi soon

The Delhi Government is will soon open 100 more Mohalla clinics across the city to provide healthcare services to all residents.

The preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met with officials from the Public Works Department and the Health Department to review the project.

“The Delhi Government’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model,” said Sisodia.

He further said, “Simultaneously, work on digitising all Mohalla Clinics in Delhi is progressing quickly. Many Mohalla Clinics have been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical histories collected using tablets available at clinics.”

Doctors will be able to learn about their patients’ medical histories with a single click. This will assist doctors in better diagnosing and treating patients, stated Sisiodia.

According to the Deputy CM, the Mohalla Clinic is the very first point of detection for any disease that strikes the city.

After digitalisation, the data from here will be used to assess any disease before it affects the people of Delhi.

“Furthermore, such data will be crucial in the development of health-related policies,” he added.

The capital currently has 519 Mohalla Clinics that offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests.

Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these Mohalla Clinics, claimed Sisodia.