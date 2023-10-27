Delhi govt not serious about tackling air pollution: BJP

Amid deteriorating air quality, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday accused the AAP Government in Delhi of not being serious on resolving the issue.

“The rising pollution in Delhi is not just a problem of two months but of the whole year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have never taken it seriously. Instead of telling what measures the government is taking to solve the problem, it is now saying new things every day,” he said at a press conference here.

The AAP is a government only of declarations. They lie on the issue with ease, he alleged.

Referring to the AAP governance in Delhi and Punjab, the Delhi BJP chief said, “Punjab alone is responsible for 53 per cent of stubble burning. Not only this, the closed smog tower also stands in Connaught Place, a gift of AAP’s corruption.”

He said as per the information received from September 15 to October 26, a total of 7,136 cases of stubble burning have been reported, of which 3,293 are reported from Punjab alone.

Earlier, the Delhi environment minister said the government is taking various initiatives to contain air pollution in the national capital.