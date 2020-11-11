In a bid to ensure proper quality of sweets being sold during the Diwali festival, the Delhi government has launched a special drive to keep a strict vigil on the sale of “khoya” or “mawa”, which are widely used in making most Indian sweets.

The Delhi government has deputed six enforcement teams, which would conduct raids, if necessary, to prevent the sale of spurious khoya or mawa.

The government is strictly monitoring and inspecting the premises of various food businesses related to the sale of sweets to check hygienic processing. Around 1,30,000 food business operators have been sent emails along with attached awareness materials on Covid appropriate behaviour and food handling during the festival season to check the use of common adulterants in sweets.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said, “The Delhi government is very serious about the health of the people of Delhi. We are keeping a vigil on the sale of khoya/mawa as these are used to prepare sweets, which are in high demand during Diwali.” So far, the health department has conducted five enforcement raids by various teams of food safety officers to prevent the sale of spurious khoya at Koya Mandi Auction Site, Mori Gate, the place from where khoya is distributed all over Delhi.

The department has lifted 25 formal samples from various sellers at Khoya Mandi and lifted 188 surveillance samples for the on-the-spot testing through Food Safety on Wheels (a mobile Food Testing Van) and about 3,200 kg of spurious/suspected khoya was seized and destroyed, the minister said.

Apart from these activities, the department is actively participating in creating awareness regarding the Covid-19 and a rigorous campaign has been launched to remind food business operators as well as the general public about the social behaviour to be adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus