The Delhi government has so far received 390 applications for availing assistance under the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance scheme, which aims to provide ex-gratia to affected families in the national capital, a minister said on Sunday.

The scheme to provide financial help to Covid-affected families was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 18 and notified by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on July 6.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said: “Till July 9, a total of 390 applications were received, of which 220 beneficiaries have applied for a pension of Rs 2,500 per month, while 170 people have applied for the Rs 50,000 ex-gratia amount.”

He said it may take time for the beneficiaries to collect all the documents but in the coming days, the process of application will be fast-tracked. The representatives of the department will go door to door in Delhi to help the beneficiaries fill the application, Gautam said.

“We will not wait for beneficiaries to fill the application form. Our representatives will also help in filling the application form by going door to door. We want to help the families as soon as possible. Our representatives will not find faults in their documentation, rather they will help beneficiaries in the documentation process,” he reiterated.

Under the scheme, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to the families who lost a member to coronavirus. Rs 2,500 per month will be given upon the death of the breadwinner of the family. The state government will also provide Rs 2,500 per month to the children, who lost both their parents, till the age of 25.

In addition to the financial assistance, one member of the affected families will also be enrolled as a Civil Defence Volunteer. Applications for the scheme can be made on the Delhi government’s portal: http://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

