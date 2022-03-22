Delhi govt to develop special school to mark martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Marking the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, the Delhi Government today announced the development of a special school for armed forces training which will be named as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School’.

On this, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, “This is a way for the people of Delhi to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his day of martyrdom where specialised school will be built to prepare students for armed forces.”

The school will have a capacity of a total of 200 seats with 100 seats for 9th and 11th class each. “High quality training will be given to students by expert faculty and veteran officers from the armed forces will be employed as trainers. Students will be prepared to join the NDA, Naval Forces, and other armed services in future,” said Kejriwal.

He informed that a 14-acre land in Jharoda Kalan has been allotted for development of this special school.

“Admissions are open to all students in Delhi, and 18,000 applications have already been received. Phase 1 of admissions is an aptitude test, which will take place on 27 March for 9th class, and on 28 March for 11th class. Phase 2 will include interviews, after which the final 200 students will be enrolled,” added the CM.

“It is the 23rd of March tomorrow, the day of martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. It was on this day in the year 1931 that our great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British. All three of them sacrificed their lives for the country, to fight for the freedom of our people,” said Kejriwal.

The admission in this school and its facilities will be completely free for whoever wishes to join. It will be a residential campus, with separate hostels for boys and girls.