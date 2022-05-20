Delhi govt to develop ‘Goreya Gram’ in Garhi Mandu City Forest to protect sparrows

In an effort to increase the population of sparrows in the city, the Delhi government has developed Delhi’s first ‘Goreya Gram’ in Garhi Mandu City Forest.

Environment, Forests and Wildlife Minister Gopal Rai, visited the Garhi Mandu City Forest in East Delhi today to see the city’s first Goreya Gram. During the visit, he invited delegates and other people were also made aware about the Sparrow bird through Nukkad Natak (street play).

This Goreya Gram has also provided a natural habitat for butterflies and an herbal garden facility has been made available to the general public.

“The primary goal of this Goreya Gram is to provide ecological assistance to sparrows,” said Rai after the Goreya Gram visit.

He added, “In recent years, the number of sparrows in Delhi has steadily decreased. Several studies have linked this to increasing urbanisation in Delhi, indiscriminate pesticide use, and even electromagnetic radiation. Sparrow birds have been suffering from a food shortage as a result of increased pesticide use in agriculture, and their species is rapidly extinction”

He continued, “Garhi Mandu City Forest is one of the four city forests that will be developed to world-class standards,

“The department has very well depicted the life cycle of a sparrow in this Goreya Gram. Insect houses have been constructed here for sparrow birds so that they do not have to forage for food. Nesting holes have been built here as well, due to the scarcity of nesting holes in cities,” added Rai.

The minister further added, “ “The department has planted native berries, grass and shrubs like Karonda and Kundli here for sparrows. Along with this, feeder boxes, artificial nests and earthen pots have also been kept in the Goreya Gram. Along with this, natural habitats have also been developed for butterflies. Due to which their number has already seen a considerable increase.”

In addition, Rai said, “An herbal garden has also been accessible to the general public. This herbal garden offers people free medicinal plants to use at home. Plants like Patharchatta, Carom, Tulsi, and Aloe Vera are among them.”

To increase the city’s green cover, the Forest and Wildlife Department has set a goal of creating 19 world-class level city forests in Delhi. The goal of the first phase is to develop the four main city forests in Delhi’s four corners.