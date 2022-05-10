Delhi govt to develop 6 lane elevated corridors between Anand Vihar & Apsara border

In a bid to decongest traffic on city roads and provide hassle free movement to commuters, the Delhi Government has approved a project to construct corridor between Anand Vihar RoB to Apsara Border RoB and Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover.

The projects are of worth Rs 724.36 crores for corridor and flyover development approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held on Tuesday.

These projects include construction of a corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover worth Rs 352.32 crores and a flyover between Anand Vihar RoB to Apsara Border RoB worth Rs 372.04 crores.

Reviewing the details of the project, Sisodia said, “Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of this flyover and corridor. These projects will eliminate the traffic problems by increasing the capacity of the existing roads and make them safer.”

He added that the Delhi government is working on war footing to identify traffic hotspots in the city and decongesting them.

“Our aim is to decongest Delhi’s roads, beautify them and provide a better experience to commuters of Delhi as well as those from other states,” he said.

The stretch between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover is an important part of the ring road connecting South Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR with North Delhi. Commuters face heavy traffic here during peak hours.

The one way flyovers and low capacity intersections here lead to heavy traffic jams in the area creating problems for commuters as well as nearby residential colonies.

In such a situation, a corridor development between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover will help in decongestion of traffic and will bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters every day.

Some of the key features of corridor development project between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover includes construction of 6 lane elevated corridor from ESI Hospital to existing Club Road Half Flyover and also making of existing club road half flyover from 2 lane to 6 lane.

Also, development of existing Moti nagar half flyover from two lane one way to 6 lane two way and shifting of existing subway ramps near ESI hospital towards the service road on both sides of the carriageway are the features.

Besides, development of RCC drains, footpaths, strengthening and beautification of existing roads and artwork, construction of flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border are also the features.

Due to the presence of the Interstate Bus Terminus and the railway station in Anand Vihar, it serves as an important transit location for the city.

Along with this, the road is also the main route from North-East Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida.

Due to this the traffic load on the existing road has increased significantly. In view of this, the construction of a new flyover will make the traffic easier here.