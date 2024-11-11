Delhi govt cites crimes against women in proposal for reinstatement of marshals

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi informed on Monday that her cabinet was sending a proposal to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for a detailed plan for the permanent appointment of the bus marshals, and civil defence volunteers.

The proposal made a case for the reinstatement of the marshals till such a plan is prepared.

Atishi, while addressing a press conference here, noted that in the absence of bus marshals, women in the city are feeling insecure while travelling in the buses. She said the issue of bus marshals and their deployment in the buses was discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

She said since the appointment of bus marshals on a permanent basis falls under the ambit of the Centre until the Central government makes a policy on it, the Delhi government has decided that all 10,000 marshals should be deployed in buses with immediate effect.

The aim of the deployment of the marshals is to provide employment to the youth from poor families and ensure safe travel for the women in the city. The Delhi government will bear all the expenses incurred on the salary of the marshals, she added.

The chief minister said whether the LG or Central government prepares the policy to reinstate them or appoint them on a permanent basis, the Delhi government would disburse the salaries among the marshals.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also addressed the press, said the officer appointed by the LG has written a note that the issue of bus marshals is a matter of services.

He said the Delhi government had sent another proposal and asked the officials to not misguide the marshals and put them back the same way they were doing their work.

Atishi said the Delhi government had done a lot of work for the safety of women, and to prevent indecent behaviour with them in buses, CCTV cameras had been installed along with panic buttons.