Delhi govt approves revamp project for last-mile connectivity at IIT & Panchsheel Park metro stations

In a bid to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters on IIT Metro station and Panchsheel Park metro station, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved construction works of 2 multi-modal integration (MMI) worth Rs 4.59 crore on Friday. Sisodia said that combined efforts of PWD and DMRC on this project will reduce the cost of the project and save time too.

The Deputy CM added that thousands of commuters at these metro stations will benefit from this initiative of the Kejriwal government. The project will help in decongesting the roads near metro stations and will provide facilities for last mile connectivity.

As a part of this project better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport including buses, autos, e-rickshaws. After PWD and DMRC complete their part of the project, the Transport Department will work on facilitating commuters with these modes of transport.

Sisodia further added that the Kejriwal Government is determined to provide hassle free commuting experience to residents of Delhi. “Our focus is to integrate the development works with the help of various agencies, which will reduce the cost of the projects and save the time taken for completion,” said Sisodia.

Notably, under multimodal integration, all the transport options will be available at one place.

This will increase the convenience of the people, on the other hand, those travelling in train, metro, bus or taxi will not face any problem in reaching any end of the capital. All this will be done by installation of CC paver blocks on footpaths, improvement of carriageway for vehicles, installation of railings, etc.