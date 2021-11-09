The Department of Higher Education of Delhi government has asked Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to take action against the principals of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, accusing them of “inciting teachers” and “creating a hostile education environment” over funding issues. The principals, however, said they are facing financial issues with budget estimates having been reduced to approximately 75% to that of last year’s.

There are 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government, and tussles between them and the government over the release of grants has been a long-standing issue.

In a letter dated November 3 to V-C Yogesh Singh, the government’s Higher Education Director Ranjana Deswal said the principals have been “inciting teachers” instead of “managing the accounts properly”.

“Instead of providing UCs (Utilisation Certificates) on time, adhering to the conditions of pattern of assistance, managing the accounts properly, evolving mechanisms for generation of internal resources, the principals have been inciting teachers and staff by utterances, creating a hostile educational environment. The principals in their leadership role have been leading adverse critical and embarrassing chants,” the letter said.

The letter goes on to ask that disciplinary action be taken against the principals for violation of Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.

Following this, the University’s Assistant Registrar (Colleges) has asked the principals to provide all communications made with the Director of Higher Education and other related officials.

Atishi, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha), said: “As per terms and conditions of the grant, it is necessary for college principals to submit Utilisation Certificates to get funds. However, the colleges delay this process in every quarter. On one hand, the colleges do not fulfil the basic process and on the other they turn around and say Delhi government is not giving funds… At the same time, it is concerning that the principals, while being party to the delay on the end of the colleges, incite teachers by spreading lies about the Delhi government not releasing funds.”